Valorant Americas: Leviathan beat NRG to start off on the right foot – Week 2 Matches and Schedule

Valorant Americas ended its Week 1 with the match between Leviatán vs. NRG. All the data referring to the next date, in this note!

We lost the Week 1 of Valorant Americas! The maximum tournament in our region ended the first week of competition thanks to the cross between Leviathan vs. N.R.G.which ended in victory for 2 to 0 in favor of the dragons of South America. However, attention will focus on the matches of the week 2.

For now, the debut of Leviathan had its cornerstone on the map of Pearla scenario that added to the account of LEV through a result of 13-11. Then the story was repeated in Lotusalthough this time with a more relaxed part of 13-4. In turn, the Chilean kiNgg was the MVP chosen by the people.

From the day Saturday April 8 will start the date 2 of VCT Americas. As the opening match we will have the presence of Cloud9 vs. LOUD, in a match that will take away the undefeated from one of the 2 participants. Later that same day, Leviathan will face RAGE in a situation similar to the one mentioned above, since both the squad Argentinian/Chilean and the Brazilians won their matches in the Week 1.

Already once in the sunday 9/4the action of the best Valorant of America will continue with NRG vs. Sentinelsa clash between fellow Americans, and MiBR vs. KRÜin what will be a nice opportunity for both organizations to add their first victory in the contest.

Finally, Evil Geniuses vs. 100 thieves they will close the week 2 just next monday april 10. Regarding previous results, EG and the #100 they lost in their debut against Cloud9 and Sentinels, respectively. In any case, below you will find all the scheduled meetings with schedules of Argentina.

VCT Americas – Week 2: Saturday 8/4: Cloud9 vs. LOUD – 4:00 p.m. Leviathan vs. FURY – 7:00 p.m. Sunday 9/4: NRG vs. Sentinels – 4:00 p.m. MiBR vs. KRU – 7:00 p.m. Monday 4/10: Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves – 4:00 p.m.



If you want to know the results of the Week 1, do not hesitate to visit our special note. In addition, each crossing of the VCT Americas of Valorant You can follow it completely free of charge and live through the channel twitch video game official What did you think of the debuts of Leviathan and KRÜ? How do you see it for the next date?

