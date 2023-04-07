Valorant Americas: Leviathan kicks off Week 2 and KRÜ will seek its first victory – Matches and schedules

VCT Americas will begin with Week 2 of competition in Valorant. Every detail in this note!

After what was Week 1 and inaugural of the most important regional tournament of our continent, from the day Saturday April 8 we will receive the beginning of the week 2 of Valorant Champions Tour: Americas with Leviathan and KRÜ on behalf of southern cone of South America.

By way of review, KRÜ he stumbled on his debut vs. RAGE so a victory on this date that is coming to us would change the outlook for the remainder of the regular phase. On the other hand, Leviathan managed to add positively against N.R.G. and now they will have a nice challenge to face.

As we are used to Riot Games, VCT Americas will develop the date throughout 3 days and a total of 7 matches. Below you will find all the matches, with schedules adapted to Buenos Aires, Argentina:

VCT Americas – Week 2: Saturday 8/4: Cloud9 (1-0) vs. LOUD (1-0) Leviathan (1-0) vs. FURY (1-0) Sunday 9/4: NRG (0-1) vs. Sentinels (1-0) MiBR (0-1) vs. KRU (0-1) Monday 4/10: Evil Geniuses (0-1) vs. 100 Thieves (0-1)



In addition, each meeting can be done live and for free through the channels of Twitch and Youtube of Valorant. In addition, once the date is over, the results will be available through the Web of geek culture.

Regarding initial formations, if they do not undergo any changes, these would be the pro players appointed to play the week 2 of VCT Americas:

Cloud9: leaf, Xeppaa, Zellsis, jakee and runi

100 Thieves: Asuna, Derrek, stellar, bang and Cryocells

Evil Geniuses: Boostio, Ethan, jawgemo, C0M and Bcj

RAGE: qck, khalil, mazin, dgzin and mwzera

KRU: Klaus, NagZ, Daveeys, Melser and keznit

Leviathan: kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr and Mazino

LOUD: aspas, Less, Saadhak, cauanzin and tuyz

MyBR: jzz, frz, heat, murizzz and RgLM

NRG: s0m, FNS, crashies, Victor and ardiis

Sentinels: TenZ, zekken, Sacy, pancada and dephh

Remember that the top 6 teams of the regular phase will classify the Playoffsdefining instance where they will fight for the 3 slots available towards Valorant Champions 2023 and VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo. VCT Americas arose as a novel initiative of Riot Gameswhere only the best 10 teams on the continent were able to access this formidable competition that takes place in the city of Los Angeles United States. What are your predictions for week 2 of competition?

Share it with whoever you want