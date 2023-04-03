Valorant Americas: Leviathan will debut today against NRG while KRÜ played vs. FURIA – Results, matches and schedules

VCT Americas started in Los Angeles together with the best Valorant teams in the region. All the action of Week 1, here!

The region of America poses all flashes about him VCT Americas of Valorant, the top competition from our part of the world. He Saturday April 1 started the Week 1 of the Group stage and now only the encounter of Leviathan vs. N.R.G. of USA to close the opening day.

For now, VCT Americas had to Sentinels vs. 100 thieves in the opening match, with victory for the sentinels by 2 to 1 in a map distribution formed as follows: 13-11 in Fracture, 12-14 in Split and finally another overtime that turned history towards Sentinels 14-12 in Ascent.

Then it was the turn of KRÜ vs. RAGE of Brazil. The team of Kun Omen fell to the Brazilians for 2 to 0 having ceded the maps of Split (11-13) and Ascent (5-13). The series had Khalil as MVP Thank you to your 36 casualties and a +/- of +17 along the designated sites of the Bo3.

He Last Sunday, so much LOUD vs. MiBR they stepped forward to test their abilities, in what was a tight contest. LOUD ended up taking the fight after a 2 to 1 which started comfortably in Split (13-5), featured an attempt to MiBR reflected in Lotus (11-13) and repeated the partial of 13-11 that gave victory to the team dressed in green.

Now, the last meeting of the weekend was Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud 9. Although things remained in order for EG during the first half of Pearlwhere they knew to be 9-3, C9 set a streak of 10-2 and thus keep it behind a 13-11 final. Then it was time to Fracturealso for Cloud9although this time 9-13.

Finally, Leviathan vs. N.R.G. will terminate the Week 1 with their meeting scheduled for 4:00 p.m. of Argentina. This cross between squad South American and the Anglo-Saxons will be able to see it live through the official channel of twitch of Valorant Americas. check the Web of CultureGeek in his section of esportswhere once the date is over you will know all the details of the week 2.

