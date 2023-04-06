Valorant: Bind will replace Icebox in competitive map rotation

Bind has a date set for his return to Valorant’s Competitive mode and will do so by replacing Icebox in the map rotation.

In the coming weeks, Riot Games plans several changes to its tactical shooter, which involves changing the map rotation. This Thursday, the official networks of Valorant announced that Bind will replace Icebox in the Competitive mode map pool. Furthermore, it was confirmed When will this change take effect?which will also affect normal games.

If there is something that Riot Games does well in terms of its games, that is undoubtedly the constant updating of them. Most of them get mods on a recurring basis, which keeps innovation and meta balance up to date. Recently, at CodigoEsports we told you what the next renewed map would be, something that is already a reality with the leaks. We are talking about Bind, which will replace Icebox in the Competitive Mode map rotation, as announced by the official Valorant networks. In this way, Bind will return to the game after the exit that gave way to the re-entry of Split.

Icebox will leave the Competitive and Unranked map rotation when Bind returns at the start of Act III (patch 6.08). To help you prepare, updates to Bind will be available in all other modes in 6.07. https://t.co/WMk8mgMqn2 pic.twitter.com/bBuz8kHSAu — VALORANT (@VALORANTLATAM) April 6, 2023

As the tweet says, the revamped Bind will return to Competitive mode in version 6.08which will be available from April 25th. Nevertheless, changes to this map will be introduced in version 6.07, although it will be for all modes except the ranked. This will help players get used to the modifications and why not try new strategies. As for the changes to Bind, the main thing we know is that it will change where the teleporter starts.

Read also: VCT Americas: Leviathan starts the tournament with victory

With this change, the new map rotation would be made up of Lotus, Split, Ascent, Pearl, Haven, Fracture and Bind, making your income instead of Icebox. Of course, this will also affect the professional field so it will be fun to see how players adapt to this new version of the map.