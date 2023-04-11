Valorant: Brazil dominates the VCT Americas table, Loud and Furia manage to dominate the first day of week 2

A new week of Americas League It begins having great matches for the leadership of the general table, after seeing the debut of the squads, the work of each one is noted to be able to dominate some maps and denote some things that must be worked on in others but all this is decisive to be able to See continue climbing in the general bullfighting table and aim for the next Masters.

LOUD VS C9

Starting with duel between loud against Cloud9 who takes a Split as a selection map where we see several favorable rounds for the NA team who have a tuyz Giving a great game that contributes to score 8-4, in the second half leaf It would be a key piece to consolidate the rounds that give them the 13-7 map. Going to Ascent the brazilians showed their aggressive style to propose on several occasions with sadhak rounds that went well on the attacking side making it 9-3, in the change of sides the ninth cloud had good reactions but they would not be enough because Loud would make it 13-8. With things even we move on to Pearl where Less It would be an important piece with his Viper who denied the rivals on several occasions to leave the 8-4, the second half would have a positive impact for the Brazilians because they manage to score quickly the rodas to take the victory of the series.

Leviathan VS Fury

In the second fight of the day Leviathan faced Rage on a map of Pearl where the team of the panthers felt comfortable in the attack marking a difference in rounds thanks Dgzin but in the change of sides the sea dragon woke up with a Kingg who gave the shots to score a 13-10. The second map would be Ice box where the force of Fury would make the sand resonate with an attack very well executed by dgzin who manages to contribute a lot for a 10-2, in the second half the pressure from the Brazilians was very noticeable, who manages to close with a 13-5. Arriving at deciding we have a Ascent where shyy It was Furia’s headache hitting all the bullets at the right times to make it 9-3 but the second half would be very different with a Khalil that he would have great prominence with his Omen to leave the opponents behind and give him the map 13-10 along with the series.

After these results we could see two Brazilian teams showing great results, both Loud and Furia managed to take their duels on the third map making it clear that they are kings of comebacks, on the other hand both C9 and Leviatán were noted with complicated games for which they end up falling, now with the table it begins to mark a path to determine if we will have an absolute leader at the end of the week.