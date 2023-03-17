Valorant Challengers 2023: LAS Split 1 ended its Week 3 and the Group Phase – Results and Playoff crosses

LAS Split 1 activity in Valorant Challengers 2023 is ready to take the next step towards the Playoffs. The details here!

After 3 days of competition, the week 3 of the Group stage of the Split 1 of Latin America South terminated its initial instance. As a result of the process, 4 of the 6 participants ranked the Playoffs and thus be able to fight next week for the points it offers Valorant Challengers 2023 for your ranking added to the $38,000 in prizes.

For now, the day began on the day Tuesday March 14 with the clash between EBRO vs. All Knightswhich concluded with victory for 2 to 0 in favor of Gentlemen under the partials of 13-6 in Haven and 13-4 in Lotus. Besides, tinchoff was chosen as MVP of the meeting after their 37 casualties and a plus minus of +20.

Later on that same date, 9z Team faced Furious in what was an exhibition of Valorant by the Violet by beating the Skull 2 to 0 with wide margins between rounds: 13-3 in Pearl and 13-1 in Haven. For his part, the Chilean Tuli was the figure to contribute 34 casualtiesa DHW (Average Combat Score) of 302! and average damage per round (ADR) of 201 points.

Now, during the course of the 3/15 we had to Optix vs. infinity. Here we live the first comeback of the week 3 given that Optix had been imposed on Pearl comfortably by 13-4 but could not hold the lead as he fell into Split by 13-8 and later in Ice box after a 13-11 hotly contested. The figure? MatiS of infinity as established by the organization of the tournament.

On the other hand, those who closed the Day 2 were AK vs. 9z with a main dish that repeated the secret sauce: the comebacks. The panorama began in the best way for All Knightsthe team that collected the first point of the night in Pearl (13-7)however, 9z drew strength in order to reverse history by tying the game in Split (13-6) and then end the duel with fewer worries in Haven (13-2).

Finally, throughout the afternoon and evening of the March 16 we live the parties of infinity vs. F.G. and Optix vs. EBRO. The inaugural contest had furious in the role of winner by 2 to 1 (Fracture: 13-3, Ice box: 6-13 and Haven: 13-9)which meant the first victory for the Skull in it Split 1 of the.

As a complement, Optix He had to experience another comeback, although this time achieved by them. EBRO he stayed with Ascent by 13-5 and from this moment on the series was very even to the point that Haven and Fracture were solved under the same result of 13-8 in favor of the Chilean team.

To conclude, the final positions of the Group stage in it LAS Split 1 organized by Valorant Challengers 2023 are the following: 1st 9z (5-0), 2nd All Knights (4-1), 3rd Infinity (2-3), 4th Optix (2-3), 5th EBRO (1-4) and 6th Furious ( 1-4). In addition, this is how the crosses of the Playoffsscheduled to Bo3 except the lower bracket final and the Grand Finalwhich will be played Bo5 (with hours of Argentina):

Thursday 3/23: 9z vs. AK – 5:00 p.m. // Finale upper bracket. infinity vs. Optix – 8:00 p.m. // Semifinal of lower bracket .



The winning team will receive a total of 100 points for him ranking of Valorant Challengers 2023 and, those who wish to follow the definitions live, may do so through the channel of twitch from the video game Riot Games.

