Valorant Challengers 2023: Results of Week 2 of the LAS Split with All Knights and 9z Team as leaders of the table

The Regular Phase of the Valorant Challengers LAS Split defined its Week 2 with 6 matches. Results and the tournament table, in this note!

He Split 1 of Valorant Challengers destined for the region of Latin America South lived the week 2 from his regular phase. During its development we had a total of 6 encounters which left us partially 9z team and to the set of All Knights at the top of the competition with ideal score.

For now the action started on tuesday 7/3 with Optix vs. furiouswhere the Skull couldn’t beat the squad Chilean, who took the victory for 2 to 0 under the partials of 13-8 in the map Split and 13-7 in Ice box. Later that same day, All Knights defeated infinity with a great comeback after starting down in the result (4-13 in Fracture), raise head first in Haven (13-2) and repeat the process in a tight game 3 disputed in Pearl (17-15).

In regards to wednesday 8/3the protagonists of the initial meeting of the day were EBRO vs. 9z. here was the Violet the organization that reaped the victory thanks to an impeccable start in Fracture (13-3) And despite the attempts of the Lion, 9z won again this time Haven (13-11) to direct its work in a positive way in the Split 1 of Valorant Challengers.

At the same time, All Knights vs. Optix They closed the mid-week day. The Gentlemen They put their nickname on display by fighting through a match that seemed to get complicated on the second map. for his part AK won in Ice box by 13-5He fell in overtime in Ascent after a 12-14 but it also prevailed in Pearl by 13-10 thanks to a great team contribution, mainly from the mental side.

To end our review of the week 2 we should talk about Furious Gaming vs. EBRO and infinity vs. 9z team. Both meetings took place on Thursday 9/3 with the first turn for the crossing between Argentine organizations. EBRO prevailed before the Skull in Valorant by 2 to 0 (Lotus: 13-8 and Haven: 13-7) and in this way they achieved their first positive result in the competition, while F.G. He has yet to record victories.

Finally, during the night of Buenos Aires 9z team beat infinity so as not to lose track of All Knights. The partials were 13-2 in Pearl, 10-13 in Split and 13-11 in Fracture with deigara (9z) chosen as MVP by the organization. Now, after the end of the week 2 of the Split LASthese are the current positions of the general table:

Split LAS – Valorant Challengers 2023: 9z Team (3-0), map difference +34 All Knights (3-0), diff: +19 Infinity (1-2), diff: -3 Optix (1-2) , diff: -10 EBRO (1-2) , diff : -12 Furious Gaming (0-3)



All the action of Valorant Challengers you can follow it live through twitch. Besides, the regular phase will end with the week 3 of competition, where it will be defined who will be the 4 classified to Playoffsinformation that you can find later through the Web of CultureGeek.

Share it with whoever you want