Valorant Challengers: Infinity vs. 9z define today the champion of Split 1 of LAS – How to see it and schedule

After a month of competition, Valorant Challengers will host the LAS Split 1 final with 9z vs. infinity. All the details here!

Habemos end! 9z team and infinity they will fight this Thursday March 30 starting at 5:00 p.m. of Argentina by the definition of Split 1 of Valorant Challengers. The winning team will get the sum of $20,000 and a total of 100 points for him ranking of the LCV 2023 in the region of South Latin America.

During the past week the Playoffs of the Split 1 with the teams of 9z, Infinity, Optix and All Knights in competition. The members of the Violet they arrived at the Final from the top box behind what was a victory for 2 to 0 before the Gentlemen (Ascent: 13-6 and Icebox: 13-4) by the hand of a David very solid that stood out with a plus minus of +15.

On the other hand, the path of infinity had more instances due to its access from the bottom box. Here, the Chilean/Costa Rican team defeated Optix under the result of 2 to 0 (Split: 13-9 and Icebox: 13-5) in order to earn a spots vs. All Knights in search of the Grand finale where I already expected 9z.

From this instance, the format of the Playoffs of the Split 1 of Valorant Challengers went from a Bo3 to Bo5 (to the best of 5 maps). Now the squad of infinity fell on the map Lotus by 13-15 but this was not an impediment to the roster Chilean since they overturned the contest for 3 to 1 by imposing on Fracture (13-5), Haven (13-4) and Ascent (13-5) in what was a demonstration of mettle and team coordination.

For now, the Grand finale will face the #1 of the Group stage (9z) in front of #3 (infinity) and you will be able to see it live through the channels of twitch official of Valorant. Beyond the monetary prize of $20,000 for the champion and $10,000 intended for the other finalist, what is relevant in this Split 1 of Valorant Challengers are the LAS Points (100 to the winner, 80 to the runner-up), ranking that will classify the best positioned Americas Ascension in order to be able to dream of competing internationally.

As a complement, both 9z, Infinity, All Knights and Optix got a position in the Split 2 of THEwhich will start the April 25th until the beginning of June. In turn, while today we will meet the champion of the first dividedthe eyes of Valorant competitive will perch on the VCT Americas that will have the Latino presence of KRÜ and Leviathan.

