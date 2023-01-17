VALORANT Challengers Organization 2023

For this 2023 there will be some changes for VALORANT Challengers in LATAM, which will have an outstanding participation due to the results achieved at an international level. Then We tell you what the organization will be like this year.

Format VALORANT Challengers

This year, new partners already known in the region come together to operate VALORANT Challengers: FiReSPORTS and ACE Leaguewho add their experience and innovation to organize the League challengers North and south.

VALORANT Challengers Latam North x ACE.

VALORANT Challengers South Latam x Fire.

Flow of challengers 2023

Both in the North and in the South, each Challenger League will have 6 teams who will be competing for regional glory and their qualification to the VCT Americas Promotion Tournament (Ascension).

How will these Leagues be formed? Who will participate? In each hemisphere, the path begins with the Open Qualifiers, continues with the Closed Qualifiers and leads to the Leagues challengers. This will be the competitive flow:

OPEN QUALIFIERS

Free registration open tournaments for up to 64 teams in each hemisphere. The top four teams from the Open Qualifier will advance to the Closed Qualifier. They will face each other in direct elimination format and all the matches will be Bo1. The competition starts on January 21..

CLOSED QUALIFIER

Closed eight-team tournament. Four teams arrive from the Open Qualifier as indicated in the previous point and four teams are directly invited based on their performance in previous seasons and their evaluation as organizations with high impact and potential. The top two teams from the Closed Qualifier will advance to the League challenger. They will face each other in a double elimination format and all the matches will be Bo3.

Invited teams North:

Border Monsters, Skull Cracker, RETA and Team Cruelty.

South invited teams:

VELOX, Movistar Optix, EBRO Gaming, Oxen.

Key dates:

The competition starts on January 28 and ends on February 2.

LEAGUE CHALLENGERS

Closed six-team league. Two teams arrive from the Closed Qualifier as indicated in the previous point and four teams are directly invited based on their performance in previous seasons and their evaluation as high impact and potential organizations. They will face each other in Round Robin format, back and forth to the best of 3, plus one stage of playoffs which will be played by the four best teams.

Each of these Leagues will have two competitive seasons. The teams will accumulate points during the year to be the best in their region and qualify for the VCT Americas Promotion tournament.. At the end of the competitive schedule, the lowest ranked team in each league will be required to participate in a Promotion/Relegation process to preserve their spot.

Invited teams League challengers North:

FUSION, E-Xolos LAZER, Six Karma and 19esports.

Invited teams League challengers South:

9z, Furious, INFINITY and All Knights.

Key dates:

Season 1: From February 27 to March 31.

Season 2: From April 25 to June 11.

Broadcasts for all matches.

Challengers Leagues will have a total of USD 160,000 in prizes for all of Latin America, which will be distributed among the best teams and will include a new award for the MVP of each season in both the North and the South.

So shall GameChangers in 2023

The women’s competition continues to grow with the support of thousands of agents in the region. After the good results of the year 2022, These are the improvements for this 2023which include more awards, more broadcasts and a league format to continue developing LATAM’s female talent.

These will be the changes in Game Changers by 2023:

New partner to execute the competencies of Game Changers:LVP, a partner that will support the investment and scene development with his extensive experience in esports competitions.

and scene development with his extensive experience in esports competitions. New competition format: Both the North and the South will have 6-team Leagues to have a more regular, stable and formal competition. Each league will be broadcast in its entirety, increasing the visibility of Game Changers in our region .

. More rewards: Loot for the best players has been increased by almost 300% Game Changers of Latinamerica, going from USD 24,000 in 2022 to USD 70,000 in 2023 . Increased incentives for talent potential that continues to grow!

. Increased incentives for talent potential that continues to grow! More competitions: For the squads that do not reach the Leagues Game Changers, there will be three open tournaments during June, August and September that will allow them to continue training and developing female talent. There will be more information about formats and prizes soon.

OPEN QUALIFIERS

Free registration open tournaments for up to 32 teams in each hemisphere. The top four teams from the Open Qualifier will advance to the Closed Qualifier. They will meet in a double elimination format and all matches will be Bo1.

Key dates:

Records from January 2.

The competition starts on January 23 and ends on January 29.

CLOSED QUALIFIER

Closed eight-team tournament. Four teams arrive from the Open Qualifier as indicated in the previous point and four teams are directly invited based on their performance in previous seasons and their evaluation as organizations with high impact and potential.

They will face each other in a double elimination format and all the matches will be Bo3. In each hemisphere, the top two teams from the Closed Qualifier will advance to the League Game Changers correspondent.

Key dates:

The competition starts on January 30 and ends on February 5.

Broadcasts on February 4 and 5.

GAME CHANGERS LEAGUE

REGULAR PHASE

Closed six-team league. Two teams arrive from the Closed Qualifier as indicated in the previous point and four teams are directly invited based on their performance in previous seasons and their evaluation as high impact and potential organizations.

They will face each other in a round robin Bo3 round robin format. At the end of the year, and after accumulating points in the two seasons that will take place, the top two teams from each hemisphere will advance to the playoffs.

Key dates:

Season 1 from March 5 to April 13.

Season 2 from May 30 to July 27.

Broadcasts on every game day.

At the end of the competitive calendar, the lowest ranked team in each League must participate in a Promotion/Relegation process to preserve their spot.

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

After the two seasons and also in each hemisphere, the teams that occupy dthe 3rd-5th place yearly will advance to their respective Last Chance Qualifier, either North or South.

The squads will compete in a Round Robin format, one way, with Bo3 series. The top two teams will advance to the playoffs from each hemisphere, joining those classified from the Regular Phase.

Key dates:

It will be played from August 29 to 31.

Broadcasts on every game day.

PLAYOFFS

In both the North and the South, two teams from the Regular Phase and two teams from the Last Chance Qualifier meet to define the champion of each hemisphere.

They will face each other in a double elimination format with series to the Bo5 and a final between the best teams. The champion will advance to the LATAM Grand Final.

Key dates:

It will be played from September 5 to 21.

Broadcasts on every game day.

LATAM GRAND FINAL

The best team in the North and the best team in the South meet in a face-to-face series against the Bo5 for the crown of the region and the presentation in the World Championship.

transmissions of Game Changers will be carried out in the traditional channels of VALORANT Esports Latin America, and its coverage can be followed from the main esports accounts for the VCT in LATAM: Twitter and Instagram.

