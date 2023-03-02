Valorant Challengers: The Latin America South Split began with Furious, 9z Team and EBRO in competition – Teams and format

Week 1 of the LAS Split began yesterday in Valorant Challengers 2023, which has organizations from Argentina and Chile. More info, here!

While all the foci of the ecosystem Valorant are put in the VTC 2023: Lock//In Sao Pauloour region of Latin America South inaugurated the Week 1 of the Split organized by Valorant Challengers. In this competition we have a total of 6 organizations who will seek to score points for the ranking regional.

For now, the participating teams are EBRO, Furious Gaming and 9z Team of Argentina next to All Knights, Infinity and Optixcoming from Chili. In the first instance, the format chosen by Riot Games is a Group stage which will take place throughout 3 weeks with games to best of 3 maps and, during the afternoon of February 28thwe live the games of the opening week.

He Split of THE in Valorant Challengers started with infinity vs. EBRO. The victory for the Chilean/Costa Rican squad came under the result of 2 to 0 with partials of 13-10 in Ascent and 13-5 in Haven; the figure of the meeting was ligase with 39 casualties and an average damage per round of 156.

Then it was the turn of 9z vs. Optixwhere the violet started on the right foot by winning 2 to 0first in Haven (13-6) and later in Pearl (13-8). In addition, the Chilean Tuli was chosen as MVP by contributing 39 killsachieve the best +/- of the game with +13 and achieve the number of 203 of ADR.

Finally the last crossing of the Week 1 was All Knights vs. furiousin what was the most disputed series in the Split of Valorant Until now. The contest was decided by 2 to 1 in favor of Gentlemen who got the map Pearl (13-3)they lost in Ice box (6-13) so that the Skull tie the story and then stomped on Ascent (13-10)which gave them the game.

As a complement, 9z, Infinity and All Knights lead the Group stage of the Split with a victory and the action of this tournament of Valorant will continue next week with the following scheduled meetings, it should be noted that the first 4 teams will go to the Playoffs:

Valorant Split LAS – Week 2: Tuesday 7/3: Optix vs. Furious – 5:00 p.m. All Knights vs. Infinity – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday 3/8: EBRO vs. 9z Team – 5:00 p.m. All Knights vs. Optix – 8:00 p.m. Thursday 9/3: furious vs. EBRO – 5:00 p.m. infinity vs. 9z Team – 8:00 p.m.



On the other hand, the main idea of Valorant Challengers with the Split is to offer the winners points for the ranking region of THE. Whoever becomes champion will add 100 pointswhile second place 80third place 60room 40 and the fifth place some 20 points. At the moment Leviathan leads the region with 1000 pointsfollowed by Optix (319) and 9z Team (262). I lived the games of LCV through twitch for free.

