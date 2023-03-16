VALORANT Champions 2023 will be played in Los Angeles and the VCT Americas begins

Last weekend during the broadcast of the VALORANT LOCK//IN final in San Pablo, it was confirmed that the Champions 2023 will take place in the city of Los Angeles from August 6 to 26 of the same month. Furthermore, it is official that the VCT Americas begins on April 1 and ends on May 28.

The VALORANT Champions 2023 will be held in the city of Los Angeles during the month of August. The first games will be carried forward in the iconic Shrine Auditorium (capacity for 6,300 people), while the finals will be held in the mythical KIA Forum, which has the capacity to host almost 18 thousand people.

Editorial Picks 2 Related

The most important tournament of the VALORANT season, it had more than 1.5 million viewers as its peak audience and an average per minute of more than 1.25 million in its 2022 edition.

In addition, in the last hours it was confirmed that the VCT Americas begins on April 1 and the final will be on May 28. The League where the Latin American teams of Leviatán, KRÜ, LOUD, FURIA and MIBR are, will be played on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 4:00 p.m. ARG/CHI, 2:00 p.m. COL/PER and 1:00 p.m. MEX.

All. We. Are. Looking. Don’t blink, this is it #VCTAmericas.

Starts on April 1, 2023.

2pm 🇲🇽 3pm 🇨🇴🇵🇪 5pm 🇦🇷🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/8A4Q8hweNA — VALORANT Esports LATAM (@valesports_la) March 7, 2023

The regular season will end on May 20 and from that day to the 28th, the playoffs will be played. The teams that fail to qualify for the Champions League will have the Last Chance Qualifier from July 15 to 23.