Valorant: China will have quotas for the Tokyo Masters

Riot Games decided to share more information about the Tokyo Masters and assured that China will have two places.

In the midst of the LOCK//IN action in Brazil, Riot Games decided to reveal details of the upcoming international Valorant tournament. This Thursday, the company announced that China will also have representatives in the Masters, to be held in Tokyo, Japan. Furthermore, it was confirmed exact date in which it will take place and the Format that this event will have.

At the end of 2022, Riot Games presented its International Leagues project, which would make up the 2023 VCT. In this way, the Leagues of the Americas, EMEA and APAC, currently consisting of 10 teams each. Fairly, these 30 organizations are disputing the LOCK//IN in Sao Paulo, Brazil. For this event, Riot Games decided to bring two guests from china, and it seems that he plans the same for the Tokyo Masters. As reported by the developer company of Valorant, The Asian country will once again have two representatives at the international mid-year event.

Tokyo Masters Quotas

Together with the two Chinese teams, there will be a total of 3 qualified teams from each International League, added to the extra quota that the league that wins the LOCK//IN will obtain. In this way, yesthere will be a total of 12 teams those who face each other in search of winning the title in Japan. Furthermore, it was also revealed that the format will be with a double elimination bracketwhich will take place from June 11 to 25. It should be noted that it will be the third time that China has international participation in the VCT, counting the current LOCK//IN and the Champions League 2022.

Ultimately, this is consistent with the recent presentation of the Valorant Chinese League, which does not yet have a release date. In the preview of LOCK //IN, Leo Faria, Valorant’s Global Head of Esports, stated that the idea is for the Asian country to “have a great presence” in the VCT.