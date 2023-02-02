VALORANT Cosmetic Capsule for Lock In: ​​how to get it

Although it took a month to start, the year 2023 that VALORANT will have will be historic in every way. New format, new teams, new season and maximum excitement in one of the most important electronic sports in the world.

The February 13th The VCT Lock In begins, a face-to-face tournament that serves as the starting signal for the new format that Riot has created for VALORANT, bringing together all teams from franchised leagues and some special guests.

Here We leave you all the information you need to know about the tournament, because in this article we tell you how to support your favorite teams. Yes yes, helping KOIs, Heretics or Giants has never been so easy.

Riot Games has released a capsule of cosmetics exclusively for the VCT Lock In of Sao Paulo whose benefits, specifically the 50% of saleswill go to the tournament organizations.





These first esports-related cosmetics in this 2023 are knives with 4 variants, with a different color depending on the region we support:

VCT America (variant green)

VCT Pacific (variant blue)

VCT EMEA (variant purple)

VALORANT Champions Tour (variant red)

In addition to the knives, the capsule includes a package of cards for our in-game profile, each with the three major regions of VCT 2023:

Card VCT America 2023

2023 Card VCT Pacific 2023

2023 Card VCT EMEA 2023





Finally, a graffiti that never hurts, especially aimed at the Spanish community and the mythical Go! that we all shout at key moments of our favorite team in a competition.





All these cosmetics will be available from February 8 before VCT Lock In begins on the 13th. Regarding the price, there is still no confirmation, although we will add how much it costs as soon as we know.