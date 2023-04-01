VALORANT: date and time of the debut of KRÜ Esports and Leviatán in VCT Americas | eSports | Peru | Colombia | Brazil | Argentinian | DEPOR-PLAY

Three teams from the American servers will have the opportunity to qualify for the Master of VALORANT. The VCT Americas will start on April 1 and two teams will represent the southern server: KRÜ Esports and Leviatán. Here all the details of the debut of both clubs.

They will have the honor of representing the region at the VCT Americas tournament. This prestigious event will bring together the most important teams from North America and Brazil: Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, Cloud9, NRG, Loud, Furia and MIBR.

KRÜ Esports and Leviatán debut at VCT Americas

The competition will take place from April 1 to May 28, and promises to provide unique and intense matchups. The KRÜ Esports team presents itself with an improved roster and the return of Keznit, who will join Klaus, NagZ, Daveeys and Melser, led by Jorge “Atom” Noriega.

KRÜ Esports’ first matchup will be against Furia, on Saturday, April 1, at approximately 4:00 p.m. MX, 5:00 p.m. PE-CO and 7:00 p.m. AR-CL.

For its part, Leviatán made up of kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr and Mazino, will be led by Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro, and they are hungry to continue demonstrating their leadership. The team will face NRG on Monday, April 3, at approximately 1:00 p.m. MX, 2:00 p.m. PE-CO, and 4:00 p.m. AR-CL.

This tournament not only represents an opportunity for Latin American teams to show their ability and skill on the battlefield, but also to meet the clubs that will qualify for the Master, the first international tournament where we will see the best from each continent.

Where to watch the VCT Americas

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.