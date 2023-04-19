Valorant: Do you want to play or cast a tournament?

Registration for this women’s Valorant competition is now open, in which you can play or put your voice.

A new edition of Our Party Game Changers arrives, the women’s Valorant competition, whose main prize will be a place for the Valorant Game Changers EMEA Contenders. Now you can sign up either to play or to cast.

The tournament will be held online between April 29 and May 14 and will be divided into two Qualifiers, a Group Phase and a Final Phase. The games will be broadcast through a Fancasts program so that the community can give its voice.

You can play and cast in Valorant.

The tournament is organized by Riot Games and the Storm Circuit, and will give all players the opportunity to test their skills in this shooter. With the aim of promoting the female presence in the gamer world, Our Party Game Changers is a tournament designed to demonstrate the great talent of girls. In its latest edition, which held its face-to-face Grand Final at Amazon Gamergy last December in Spain, League of Legends and a new Valorant tournament were added.

exclusively female.

Valorant tournament dates

● Qualifiers (Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April). The registered teams will face BO1 in a bracket format in each of the qualifiers until the eight teams qualified for the Group Phase are achieved (four per qualifier).

● Group Phase (Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May). Eight teams will face BO1 until they get the two best teams in each group. They will advance to the next phase.

● Final Phase (Thursday, May 11 and Sunday, May 14). The four qualified teams will face each other in a BO3 bracket format until the team that will obtain that place in Valorant Game Changers Contenders is determined.

registrations

All teams that are interested in participating in Our Party Game Changers will have to fill out a form to register for the Qualifiers, which can be accessed through this link.

The Qualifying Phases and the Group Phase of this competition will be broadcast by Fancasts. People who want to contribute their voice and cast the games can also request their participation through this link.