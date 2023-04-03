VALORANT esports premieres Changing the Game: A VCT Documentary | #Games #Esports #Cinema | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

The video of just over 30 minutes is available on the official VALORANT esports channel on YouTube and highlights the trajectory of some of the professional players and their teams in the first international tournament of the Riot Games video game that brought together the best teams in the world. of women and people of minority genders in Berlin in 2022.

Watch the trailer for the documentary:

Watch the documentary:

LATAM, March 27, 2023.– VALORANT esports premiered during the month of March through its official YouTube channels (@VALORANTesportsLA in LATAM), a documentary about the two teams that, in 2022, were finalists in the VCT Game Changes world championship, highlighting the trajectory of the professional players and the organizations that participated in the VCT Game Changers in their different regions. The documentary follows the participation of the finalist teams and iconic international players in the competitive video game scene towards the final showdown between G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion; connoisseurs of the VALORANT competitive scene in LATAM will be able to find nods to the participation of LATAM stars such as Conir, Romi and Btrdd.

Changing the Game: A VCT Documentary

On November 15, 2022, eight of the world’s best teams of women and gender minority people came together in Berlin, Germany to compete and crown G2 Gozen as the first ever VCT Game Changers International Champion Team. Relive the incredible history of this tournament, filled with comebacks and impossible plays, and witness the birth of intrepid star players, through their own eyes.

About VCT Game Changers 2023

VCT Game Changers 2023 will be held in Brazil and the competition that will define the team representing Latin America can be followed on the official VALORANT esports website www.valorantesports.com and the official transmission channels on Twitch and YouTube.

