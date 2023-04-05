VALORANT: Fnatic leads the VCT EMEA (Europe) table | eSports | video games | RiotGames | Spain | DEPOR-PLAY

At the moment, the VCT tournaments of VALORANT, those that face the different teams of the regional leagues. In the case of Latin America, KRÜ Esports remains in the eighth position of the table after losing both of its matches against 100 Thieves.

Leviatán, on the other hand, secures the first position together with Cloud9 and FURIA Esports. He beat NRG 2-0. Enter the following link to find out what are the matches scheduled for April 8, 9 and 10 of the American tournament.

Regarding Europe, one of the highest level regions, we see that Fnatic maintains its level after playing the VCT 2023 final: LOCK//IN São Paulo. In six rounds of the competition, the team has only lost one map and has managed to score four points.

On April 6, the favorite club to secure the first position will have to fight against Team Heretic, the club that was completely revamped with important names. “Mixwell” and “Keloqz” will have to demonstrate in this match the reason for their transfer to the “Heretics”.

FUT Esports and Team Vitality are tied for second in the table with two wins and one loss. In third position we have five clubs with the same score (one win and one loss): Team Liquid, Karmine Korp, KOI (the Ibai Llanos club), Natus Vincere and Team Heretics.

At the bottom of the table, without points, are BBL Esports and Giants.

Matches on April 6

NaVi vs. BBL Esports – 11:00 a.m.

Fnatic vs. Team Heretics – 2:00 p.m.

Matches on April 7

Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp – 11:00 am

KOI vs. Giants – 2:00 p.m.

You can follow all the action through the official VALORANT EMEA Twitch and YouTube channels that we share below. Remember that several content creators have permission to broadcast the event.

