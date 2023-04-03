VALORANT: Game Changers 2023 will take place in Brazil

Through a statement, Riot Games reported that his Game Changers Championship 2023 will take place in the esports arena of Riot Studios from São Paulo (Brazil). This year’s version of the women’s world cup will take place from November 28 to December 3.

Teams will be able to qualify through their respective regional events, and specific information regarding the qualifying brackets for each qualifying region will be released in the coming weeks. The number of seats per region for this year is as follows:

The first version of game changers, which took place last year in Berlin, broke several records, forged new heroines and inspired a new generation of talent to pursue their competitive dreams. From Riot, they comment that the reception and enthusiasm of the entire VALORANT community continues to fuel their ambitions for the Game Changers program.

Last year’s championship featured the best teams of Game Changers competing for the chance to win the title of world champions, where G2 Gozen It was the first team to win. A documentary of the tournament and the experience was released in March, under the name of “changing the game«.