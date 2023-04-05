Valorant Game Changers: Results and matches to come in Week 5 of the Regular Phase – Schedules and position table

Valorant Game Changers is going through its Week 5 competition with KRÜ Blaze staying on top. More details, in this note!

Valorant Game Changers continues with a new week of meetings between the best women’s teams in the region. While the fifth date of the tournament is currently being played, KRÜ Blaze retains first place regular phase although he still owes a pending game.

In our last review, VGC should conclude with the remaining commitments of the week 3. For its part, the results seen was the victory of 9z Women vs. undead by 2 to 1 under partial 13-7 in Ice box, 8-13 in favor of undead in Split and finally 13-5 in Haven. In addition, SunXet beat OptixBlue in what a hotly contested map of Haven (23-21) and repeated the trend in Lotus (13-9).

A week later there was the date 4which began with a solid victory for KRÜ Blaze vs. 9z Female by 2 to 0 (Icebox: 13-10 and Haven: 13-4). As a complement, globant comfortably outperformed SunXet with a double 13-5 both in Fracture like in Split and Optix closed the week 4 by imposing vs. undead initially in Haven (13-3) and then in Split (15-13) in order to achieve his first victory in Valorant Game Changers.

Now, as regards the week 5it already lived its inauguration with Globant vs. OptixBlue. In this case the victory went to GETwho knew how to fight with ease in Haven (13-2)they gave up the part in Pearl (8-13) but that fact was not an impediment to stay with Split (13-10) and achieve an important second place with 2 games to go.

Either way, Valorant Game Changers will have about the afternoon of Argentina the appointment between SunXet vs. 9z near the 6:00 p.m. and tomorrow, 5th of April, undead will face KRÜ Blaze at the same set time. By the side of the Positions tableyou can find it below:

Valorant Game Changers LAS: KRÜ Blaze (3V-0D) / They owe a match Globant (3V-1D) SunXet Fem (2V-1D) / They owe a match 9z Fem (1V-2D) / They owe a match Optix Blue (1V-3D) Undead Fem (0V-3D) / They owe a match



To follow all the matches of the exclusive competition for women of Valorantyou can do it through the official channel of twitch from the video game Riot Games. Let us remember that the regular phase will last a total of 8 weeksso we still have 3 more dates of tournament.

