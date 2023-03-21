Valorant Game Changers South: KRÜ Blaze leads the table while 9z Fem will play this afternoon – Results and schedules

Valorant Game Changers goes through Week 3 of its Regular Phase with KRÜ Blaze at the top. The details of the tournament, here!

Riot Games, LVP and Valorant support the female branch of the esports with Game Changersa tournament that brings together the best 6 teams of Argentina and Chile through an extensive competition that began on March 5th and is expected to end April 13th. For now, this week we will have the week 3 of the regular phase of Valorant Game Changers in which the squads made up exclusively of women Undead, 9z Team, SunXet, Globant Emerald. Optix Blue and KRÜ Blaze.

Until now, KRÜ Blaze They are the leaders of the championship after having defeated the past March 20 to Globant Emerald by 2 to 0 on the maps of Icebox (13-4) and later in Lotus (13-2)which gave KRÜ a record of 2 wins and 0 losses (they beat Optix in the Week 1). As additional information, romi was the MVP by contributing 46 kills and an impressive ADR of 238. In addition, this meeting marked the beginning of the week 3so both KRÜ as globant they played one game more than their rivals.

Likewise, the date will continue this afternoon with 9z vs. undeadat a scheduled time for 6:00 p.m. of Argentina. For his part, the Violet comes from fall before globant in the debut by 2 to 0 (Icebox: 13-10 and 13-4) and, from the other side, undead also needs a win after what was a loss against SunXet by 2 to 1 (Ascent:4-13, Ice box: 13-11 and Split: 12-14).

Now, to go clean, below you will find the scheme of what remains of the week 3 of Valorant Game Changerswith schedules adapted to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in addition to the current leaderboard:

Regular Phase – Week 3: 9z vs. Undead – Tuesday 3/21 at 7:00 p.m. SunXet vs. Optix Blue – Wednesday 3/22 at 6:00 p.m.

Positions table: KRU Blaze (2V-0D) and +36 in rounds SunXet (1V-0D) and +9 Globant (1V-1D) and -8 Undead (0V-1D) and -9 9z Team (0V-1D) and -12 Optix Blue (0V-1D) and -16



All the matches of the Game Changers You can see them live and for free through the channel twitch of Valorant. The team that wins the competition South will face the champions of North in a face-to-face final that will have as a reward a slot for the women’s world cup VCT Game Changers which will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil in the months of November and December 2023under a format that caused different opinions within the community since Riot did not increase the number of participating teams (8 organizations) compared to last year.

