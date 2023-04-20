Valorant: Get ready for an action-packed week at VCT Americas, with double headers for each team

A super week is ready to start with matches that are going to turn the table around in many aspects, with the top table dominated by two Brazilian teams that have given much to talk about during the competition followed by the Latin team that has stood out the most in the In recent months, on this day we will have 10 games from Friday to Tuesday.

Friday April 21

LOUD VS Sentinels 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg

Leviathan VS Made In Brazil 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg

Saturday April 22

KRU Esports VS 100 thieves 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg

evil genius VS Rage 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg

Sunday April 23

N.R.G. VS Cloud9 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg

Made In Brazil VS Sentinels 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg

Monday April 24

Leviathan VS 100 thieves 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg

evil genius VS LOUD 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg

Tuesday April 25

Cloud9 VS Rage 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg

N.R.G. VS KRU Esports 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg

With these matches we will have the chance to see which squads can modify their performance in order to climb within the general table, let’s remember that this is the first league to be held with this format, revealing the growth of the squads, this date is very important due to because the points at stake can give a chance to see the rise of the teams that are at the bottom of the table.