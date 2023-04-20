Valorant: Get ready for an action-packed week at VCT Americas, with double headers for each team

A super week is ready to start with matches that are going to turn the table around in many aspects, with the top table dominated by two Brazilian teams that have given much to talk about during the competition followed by the Latin team that has stood out the most in the In recent months, on this day we will have 10 games from Friday to Tuesday.
Friday April 21
LOUD VS Sentinels 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg
Leviathan VS Made In Brazil 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg
Saturday April 22
KRU Esports VS 100 thieves 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg
evil genius VS Rage 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg
Sunday April 23
N.R.G. VS Cloud9 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg
Made In Brazil VS Sentinels 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg
Monday April 24
Leviathan VS 100 thieves 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg
evil genius VS LOUD 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg
Tuesday April 25
Cloud9 VS Rage 13 hrs MX /15 hrs CH/16 hrs Arg
N.R.G. VS KRU Esports 4:00 p.m. MX/ 6:00 p.m. MX/ 7:00 p.m. Arg
With these matches we will have the chance to see which squads can modify their performance in order to climb within the general table, let’s remember that this is the first league to be held with this format, revealing the growth of the squads, this date is very important due to because the points at stake can give a chance to see the rise of the teams that are at the bottom of the table.