Valorant: Get ready for the start of VCT Americas, learn the details of the region’s top competition

After living with great euphoria the Lock-In Brazil lhe squads return to their respective regions to prepare as we are just days away from the start of the new format where we will see the top 10 teams from North America, Latin America and Brazil compete to determine which one will take the ultimate glory and the pass. for the next international.

During eight weeks of the regular season followed by the playoffs, the three teams that will compete in the Tokyo Masters will be decided and will consolidate their qualification for the Champions League at the end of the year, while the teams that fail to qualify will have one last chance to do so by competing in he Americas Last Chance Qualifier, from July 15 to July 23.

In 2023, the VCT Americas will begin with a regular season that will consist of a simple round-robin format, with each team playing a best-of-3 series each week and a single super week in which two series will be played. This will take place from April 1 to May 20, every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 1:00 p.m. (MX) / 2:00 p.m. (PE/CO) / 4:00 p.m. (AR) until 6:00 p.m. (MX) / 7:00 p.m. (PE/CO) / 9:00 p.m. (AR). As of April 2, the hours in Chile will be as follows: From 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The six teams with the best record will advance to the double-elimination bracket playoffs, from May 23-28, with the top three earning a spot in the Tokyo Masters and VCT Champions.

Without a doubt, this tournament will be one of the best and is one of the most anticipated by the community, with emblematic teams such as KRU Esports and Leviathan participating together with players from different parts of the world being in teams of this league we will see a very interesting tournament where we can enjoy great matches in each of the days that we lived in each of the days