Valorant: Holding on with great force, NRG and MIBR dominate know victory to be in the middle table

The second day of action Americas League has two very exciting matches and after what happened the day before, the fight for the top of the table is very hot, with a dominance of two Brazilian teams that gave a great performance, the bar remains high and puts the others in an interesting situation tournament teams seeking to leave the minimum difference between the other squads.

Sentinels VS NRG

Beginning with a confrontation between Sentinels in view of N.R.G. on a map of Lotus where we see a we are causing havoc on all sides during the side attacking where it scores 9-3, the second half was more fought over by their rivals due to the reactions they managed to cause but Victor It would be the one that finalized things 13-10. In Ice box we have a totally different situation with a very comfortable NRG from the first minutes causing a big gap against their rivals thanks to crashies which makes it 10-2, the change of sides would not be favorable for the Sentinels who end up falling 13-2 leaving the series to NRG.

KRU VS. MIBR

The second duel of the day would be KRU against MIBR in a Ascent which looks quite even for both sides but from Heat would be the one that managed to put the 7-5 in favor of the Brazilians, in the second half daveeys he would react to have a better defensive side than his rivals to put the 13-9 victory. In the second map we have a Lotus where the pink squad manages to place things in their favor with melser who makes great plays to make it 8-4, the second half would be very different because the Brazilians would have a jzz that would have a positive impact to take the victory with a 13-11. With a Pearl how to decide both squads were very concentrated so as not to give up points, the defense of KRU being the one that made the difference thanks to Keznit with a 7-5 during the first half, in the change of sides we would see things very even again murizz the one who contributes enough to send to overtime where MIBR manages to finish the match with a 14-12 in their favor.

After these two great meetings we have the team of N.R.G. fight the middle table with a score of 1-1 along with MIBR Thanks to today’s results, on the other hand, KRU is in the last position of the table awaiting the result of the confrontation between 100 Thieves and Evil Genius to find out who accompanies him in the background during the end of this second day.