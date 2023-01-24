Valorant is adding team deathmatch, but it’s not a rip off of Call of Duty

Imagine the scenes: Valorant team deathmatch. There’s something pretty exciting about that, right? Well, cheer up, because Riot has ‘accidentally’ announced an upcoming mode for the FPS game that hopes to put a nifty new spin on the format Call of Duty made so popular.

For those of you who don’t know, the team deathmatch is just that: a fight to the death. Players will be rewarded for taking out members of the enemy squad, scoring points as they go. The player with the most points wins, or alternatively if you’re a head-popping machine, you’ll win when you reach the maximum number of points on offer.

While Valorant does have a dedicated Deathmatch mode, it’s mostly used to improve your weapon skills or try out new tricks and lineups. It’s completely individual, and so is the only non-team-dependent mode in the game so far.

Heading into 2023, Riot is looking to innovate on this, with developer team lead and executive producer Anna ‘SuperCakes’ Donlon hinting that something in the style of a team deathmatch is coming soon, but with her own signature Valorant twist.

“So we’ll see each other soon, maybe playing a new operator or a new map; at Premier or at a live event,” she states. “Maybe check out one of those new modes Andy was talking about, like Swiftplay or the one I’m really excited about: our take on the team deathmatch.”

He quickly interrupted a frantic producer who yelled, “Anna, Andy didn’t say tag team deathmatch.” She jokingly replies, “Didn’t Andy talk about the tag team deathmatch?” her before turning to the camera and saying, “Andy didn’t mention the tag team deathmatch. Well…”

Given Anna’s experience at Treyarch, the team behind all things Call of Duty, it’s not really a surprise that we’re seeing the mode finally added to Valorant. It’s a fan favorite in the multiplayer game genre, it’s been in high demand and if anyone is going to innovate on the CoD framework and make it even better, it’s Anna and the team.

While I’ll dodge it like Viper’s toxins (my gun skills are pretty bad because I have a tremor), I’m excited to see what team deathmatch looks like in Valorant, especially if it becomes a regular thing for streamers. and the professionals.

If you’re excited by the prospect of a team deathmatch, be sure to load up one of Valorant’s best scopes to get ready to pop heads and snatch the trophy. However, if you’re more intrigued by the mysterious Premier mode Anna mentioned, we also have an explanation of Valorant’s Premier mode. After all, who doesn’t want to play Fnatic’s Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett or Sentinels’ Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo?

