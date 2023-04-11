VALORANT: KRÜ Esports remains at the bottom of the VCT Americas table | eSports | RiotGames | Sergio Aguero | DEPOR-PLAY

Two weeks of competition for VCT Americas have already closed, the regional tournament that awards places for the Master, the mid-year international competition of the shooter of Riot Games, VALORANT. In total there are 10 teams looking to get into the top three to get a place.

KRÜ Esports, Sergio Agüero’s club, for the moment, has not added any points after two weeks. He has only won one map so far in the competition against MIBR and the forecasts are not positive. On April 16, he will return to action against Evil Geniuses, a tough contender.

Leviatán, the other Argentine team, on the other hand, has maintained a good level and is in third position in the table, tied with Cloud9, MIBR and 100 Thieves. The same 16, will play against Sentinels, one of the favorites of North America.

Those who lead the VCT America table are the two Brazilians: FURIA Esports and LOUD. The latter is the great favorite to win the title because he was a finalist at LOCK // IN São Paulo.

Both will meet on the third day of week 3. This is how the line-ups for the weekend of April 15 to 17 were.

Week 3 Matches

April 15

Cloud9 vs. 100 thieves

NRG vs. MIBR

April 16th

Leviathan vs. Sentinels

Evil Geniuses vs. KRÜ Esports

April 17th

You will be able to follow the entire tournament through the official VALORANT LA Twitch and YouTube channels. There, you will find all the incidents in real time and the narration in Spanish.

Riot Games has also granted broadcasting permissions to Hablahispana content creators, so you can enjoy the competition with your favorite streamer.

