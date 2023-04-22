VALORANT: Leviathan beat MIBR and climb to the second position of the VCT Americas | RiotGames | eSports | Argentinian | Mexico | Chile | DEPOR-PLAY

At the moment, the super week of VCT Americas is being played, the highest level tournament of VALORANT of the region where the best of each league of the continent face each other. Latin America has managed to field two teams, while the Brazil server has three other contenders. These have been the results to date.

LOUD, the great favorite to take the title, faced off against the Sentinels, one of the best clubs in North America. Brazil took the points after beating their northern part by two to one, despite the fact that the latter began by winning the series on the Pearl map. LOUD managed to close out the second map in round 24, whereas in the last one I only needed 21 rounds to win.

The date would close with the Leviathan vs. MIRB. The Chilean-Argentine team managed to close the series quickly with a resounding two to zero. They only played Pearl and Icebox, and both times their opponent failed to win more than four rounds. Without a doubt, this team aims to enter the playoffs in a very favorable position.

Matches on April 22

KRÜ Esports vs. 100 Thieves – 2:00 p.m.

Evil Geniuses vs. FURY Esports

The super week has only begun. There will be two matches each of the dates until April 25. KRÜ Esports, Sergio Aguero’s team, needs to start scoring points, otherwise they will face early elimination from the competition. He will face 100 Thieves on April 22 at 2 pm (Peruvian time).

That day will close with Brazilian participation. FURIA Esports, who occupies position 4 in the table, will come face to face with Evil Geniuses, another club that has not had the best start in the tournament, since it occupies position 8 with only two maps won so far.

Remember that you can follow the VALORANT tournament through the official VALORANT LA Twitch and YouTube channels. In turn, several content creators have permission to broadcast the event, so you can enjoy it with the community that you like the most.

