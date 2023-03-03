VALORANT: Leviathan qualifies for the next round of the LOCK//IN Sao Paulo playoffs | RiotGames | eSports | video games | Argentinian | DEPOR-PLAY

32 teams started at LOCK//IN Sao Paulo but only 15 remain in the race. The international tournament of VALORANT has advanced quite a bit in the first bracket eliminator, where LOUD is the big favorite, after beating NRG, Karmine Corp and Gen.G Esports.

Now he will have to face DRX in the first semifinal of the tournament. On the other hand, from February 25 we will see how the clubs in the second qualifying round advance. Unfortunately, KRÜ Esports was out of the race after losing 2-0 against Natus Vincere.

Outside of the Brazilian teams, Latin America only has Leviathan to look for a great feat in the competition. For now, they have managed to pass the first test against ZETA Division with a resounding two-nil victory.

On February 25 at 3 in the afternoon, he will have to face Team Vitality, who represents the European server after having entered the professional scene of VALORANT in the Challengers Open Qualifier 1. In case of going to the next round, Leviathan will have to wait to the winner of the match between Team Secret and Natus Vincere.

Matches of February 25 of LOCK//IN Sao Paulo

Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere – 12:00 pm

Leviathan vs. Team Vitality – 3:00 p.m.

The schedules belong to the time of Colombia and Peru. Remember that you can follow all the incidents of the tournament through the official VALORANT channels. For this international tournament, Riot Games surprised with a special combination of casters and commentators.

The Spanish casters share space with the Latin American ones. While content creators from across the region have also been invited and some have streaming rights to their Twitch channels.

