VALORANT: Leviathan shines as KRÜ Esports gets off on the wrong foot at VCT Americas | eSports | video games | View ONLINE | DEPOR-PLAY

VCT America is the international tournament that pits the best teams from VALORANT from the mainland servers. Leviatán and Sergio Agüero’s team, KRÜ Esports, are the two representatives of the South American server. Both seek their classification to the Master, but only three of the 10 participants will be able to access the quotas.

After the first three days, there are already three clubs that stand out from the rest. Leviatán, FURIA Esports and Cloud9 remain undefeated in the first position in the table after winning by 2-0 in their respective series. Behind them are LOUD and Sentinels, both with two wins and one loss.

!00 Thieves and Evil Geniuses rank below with one win and two losses. While at the bottom of the table are NRG and KRÜ Esports with two consecutive losses in their series. Despite not winning the series, it is important to at least add points to move up the table, since the best six will be at the top of the playoff or knockout brackets.

VCT Americas Week 2 Matches

April 8

Cloud9 vs. LOUD

Leviathan vs. FURY Esports

April 9th

NRG vs. Sentinels

MIBR vs. KRÜ Esports

April 10th Evil Geniuses vs. 100 thieves

Remember that these are best-of-three game series and you can follow them through the official VALORANT LA channels. In addition, Riot Games has granted streaming permissions to various content creators in the region.

After the regular phase, the six teams that occupy the first places in the standings will have a new opportunity to compete in a double elimination stage starting on May 23. The competition will be much more intense, as the teams will look to advance to the global competitions of Masters Tokyo and Champions Los Angeles.

Only the top three teams from the double-elimination bracket will earn a spot to compete in these high-profile events in June and August, respectively.

Where to see the VST Americas?

