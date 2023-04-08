VALORANT: Leviathan will face FURIA Esports for the leadership of the VCT Americas | eSports | Twitch | YouTube | View ONLINE | DEPOR-PLAY

Forbidden to miss the great games of the VCT Americas! After closing week 2 of the European tournament, now it is the turn of a weekend in Latin America. The regional competition VALORANT It will resume on April 8 with important matches that will move the table of positions yes or yes.

Those who will open day 4 of the tournament will be Cloud9 and LOUD, the favorite. They will face a series of three games to see who gets the two points. The next meeting scheduled for the date is that of Leviatán, representative of Argentina, and FURIA Esports (Brazil).

Both aforementioned clubs are tied in points at the top of the table with two consecutive wins each. Among Cloud9, FURIA and Leviatán fight for the first position of VCT Americas.

KRÜ Esports, the other Argentine team, did not start the league on the right foot, since they have not scored any points so far and are at the bottom of the table. He will have to compete against MIBR, one of the new clubs that have been formed in the region. Let’s remember that MIBR is one of the CS:GO giants and is now taking its first steps in the Riot Games shooter.

Matches of the weekend at VCT Americas

April 8

Cloud9 vs. LOUD – 2:00 p.m.

Leviathan vs. FURIA Esports – 5:00 pm

April 9th

NRG vs. Sentinels – 2:00 p.m.

MIBR vs. KRÜ Esports – 5:00 pm

April 10th

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves – 2:00 p.m.

All schedules belong to Peru and Colombia. Remember that you can follow the competition through the VALORANT LA Twitch and YouTube channels; Riot Games has also extended broadcast permissions for the competition to popular content creators.

Remember the three finalists of this competition will qualify for the Masters, the first international tournament that will feature teams from all competitive VALORANT regions.

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.