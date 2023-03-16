Valorant: Nerf to Killjoy and Raze in patch 6.03

Valorant patch 6.03 will nerf Killjoy and Raze, and will try to combat toxicity in agent selection.

Just a week after Patch 6.02, Riot Games’ tactical shooter already has new changes on the way. This Tuesday, Riot Games presented the notes for Valorant Patch 6.03, which brings nerfs to both Raze and Killjoy. Also, the gameplay Swiftplay will carry on and toxic players will be automatically muted on agent selection.

After the PBE glitches that delayed version 6.02, it finally arrived last week. For this reason, Riot Games brings us a new update just 7 days later of that same In this case, Valorant Patch 6.03 is already here and it comes with nerfs for Killjoy and Raze, which we will tell you about in this note. On the other hand, the developer tells us that Swiftplay will remain in-game for now. It should be remembered that they had mentioned that it would end in January, but it will continue due to the positive comments. And, best of all, comes the Real-time Text Evaluation in agent selection.

Nerfs to Killjoy and Raze

killjoy

Life has been reduced Turret (E) :125 >>> 100 Reducing the total health of the Turret will allow it to be more easily destroyed by opponents, especially with weaker weapons

:125 >>> 100 Increase in cost of Immobilizer device (X): 7 >>> 8

race

Reduced Bumbot (C) duration from 10 seconds >>> 5 seconds

In this way, the Brazilian duelist will have less chance to cover spaces when it comes to getting information on the map.

Error correction

Adjusted the length of the hair of Sage, Neon, Jett and Yoru to be in line with our standardized vertical range

to be in line with our standardized vertical range The AI ​​(as in the case of the [X] of Skye Seekers) will now only travel through the exclusive connection when crouching on Pearl near the Defender spawn area

will now only travel through the exclusive connection when crouching on Pearl near the Defender spawn area Fixed a bug where KAY/O could sometimes move after being knocked down during NULL/cmd(X)

Finally, the Real-time Text Assessment will be in the agent selection, which will serve to combat toxicity. This new feature (first implemented in North America) will automatically mute players who send problematic text messages in the aforementioned stage.