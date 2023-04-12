Valorant: One of the best counters to Killjoy’s ult without having to break it

Over time, players pull their intellect and discover how abilities or strategies to counter the effects of abilities or utility enemy. This is the case with Killjoy’s ult, which is one of the most effective ults in Valorant to take control of an area to plant, to push enemies away or to evade them and dance with it.

It is true that he has several counterssuch as Sova’s, Brimstone’s or Raze’s ultimates, since their damage can destroy it and nullify its effects, but there is also another ultimate that can counteract its effect without breaking it and that can turn around a round that can paint bad

Omen’s ultimate can bring more than one headache to Killjoy

This strategy consists of the following. If you are playing with Omen and have the ultimateBy the time the enemy Killjoy has it, it’s your perfect window to use it. The key is to activate it when there are a few seconds left for it to conclude in a safe position. From there, as soon as the time is up, she breaks it and returns to your original position. In addition to being in a position to win a duel, you counter certain effects of Killjoy, as they won’t know where your allies are on the map by blinding the radar with their X.

Besides, can be an interesting tool to counter to the controller since right now Killjoy is one of the most broken agents in the game and having another way to punish her will be essential when playing your competitive games, either alone or with your friends on the various Valorant servers.

Luckily for the players of killjoy, It’s not all bad news, since in the patch that came out today, on 6.07, They made a slight upgrade to the Alarmbot, after removing the yellow indicators surrounding the ability. If you want to know more details about the patch, we leave you the news below.