Valorant – Oni 2.0 Pack: Weapons, price and date of a pack loved by the community

Valorant usually prepares very important sets to start the act or episode in its shooter tactical. With the start of the second act of Episode six of the game, Riot Games seems to prepare a new bomband will bring back a pack of skins that was successful in its day and that could shine with its own light in its launch weeks.

Just like they did with the Ion or the Prime, the Oni will have a 2.0 variant. At least it is what makes us indicate the information published by the insiders and the photo seen from the official Riot account with a katana, an oriental weapon that is closely related to this line of skins that we are mentioning. The leakers de Valorant have already confirmed what will be the weapons that make up this pack so awaited by the community.

Possible prices and weapons that the Oni 2.0 pack will have

Release date

Riot has already confirmed that the Oni Pack 2.0 will be released with the beginning of Act 2 of Episode 6.

The weapons of the Oni 1.0 and 2.0 pack

The Oni 1.0 has the following weapons:

shorty

Bucky

Guardian

Phantom

The Oni 2.0, therefore, will have a Vandal as the main weapon, the rest of the weapons, not counting the katana will be

Possible price of the pack

The previous pack cost 7,100 Valorant Pointsso seeing Riot’s trend with the Ion 2.0 pack, Riot would put the same price for the renewed version of Oni. The price of the weapons would cost 1775 VP while the Oni katana would cost about 4,100 Valorant Points. This pack would not be so expensive to buy and many users wanted to buy the Katana RGX, so Oni could be a good opportunity for Valorant users to equip a knife that few packs have.