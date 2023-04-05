Valorant – Pack Gaia 2.0: Everything we know about its possible collection

The second parts were never good, says the Spanish proverb. but the truth is that it is not like that everywhere. One of them is in Valorant, which has exploited this formula to perfection in recent months, obtaining quite interesting packs and results, such as the Prime 2.0, the Reaver, the Ion and finally the Oni, which has one of the best knives in the game such as the katana.

According to ValorLeaks and several other data miners, Valorant would be working on incorporating another second edition of a pack that was quite liked when it came out, and it was the Gaia. This is inspired by the theme of trees and branches and leaves can be seen covering the weapons that make up this first edition, which were an axe, a Ghost, Vandal, Marshall and Guardian and whose final auction was a tree of the color that that weapon had, be it red and white, blue, green or orange.

What weapons could the Gaia Pack 2.0 have?

It seems like Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0 is in development. | #VALORANT —Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) March 10, 2023

Just like we did with Oni 2.0, we’re going to release our prediction for what weapons this new collection in development might have. For rejection, We already know that the main weapon will be the Phantomsince in the first version, the main weapon was the Vandal and Riot seems to continue with this policy that these types of skins have both aspects in these weapons:

Classic/Sheriff

operator

Judge

Phantom

Speaking of these Riot trends, the price should stay the same as the previous pack, so this entire collection would cost 7,100 VP, or what comes to be approximately 70 euros. Now it will be time to wait for a new act possibly to be released as a claim, as they have done with 2.0 packs of this nature, as may be the case with the last of them, the Oni.