Valorant: Patch 6.01 arrives with changes to Lotus

After its arrival in the previous version, Lotus will receive some modifications in Valorant patch 6.01.

Just a few days after its arrival, the new map of the Riot Games shooter will have some small modifications. This Wednesday, the patch notes 6.01 of Valorant, where the most important changes are reflected in Lotus. Among other things, the most important focus is on fixing bugs that were discovered by the community since its release.

On January 10, Valorant began this year’s season and players received several changes for this start of qualifiers. Among them are the appearance of Lotus, the new map, and the corresponding reforms to Split, which returned to the competitive rotation. However, the ruins scenario will receive some adjustments, based on community feedback on it. Therefore, Lotus is the focus of the news that patch 6.01 brings de Valorant and here at CodigoEsports we bring you all the information.

Changes to Lotus

Reduced the volume of revolving doors while they rotate.

The exclusive Lotus tail has been removed.

Lotus will now be included in the map rotation for Normal and Competitive.

In addition to the changes, the new map brings bug fixes that were pointed out by the community.

Removed the impulse vulnerability at the rear of Site B.

You can no longer get stuck in revolving doors.

Now Breach you can use abilities on both revolving doors.

you can use abilities on both revolving doors. The destructible door located in Link A now has functional vision cones.

The Spike can no longer get lost in the back of Site A.

Fixed a bug that prevented planting the Spike in some places of the Site of A.

Read also: Valorant: These are the rivals of KRÜ and Leviatan at LOCK//IN

In short, and after the arrival of a lot of content in the previous version, patch 6.01 does not bring significant modifications, although they are to be taken into account. Finally, to the Lotus changes are added some corrections in the Gameplay System and the temporary removal of Replica in game modes.