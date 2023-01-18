VALORANT Patch 6.01: Lotus Map Changes, Bug Fixes, and More

The new episode of VALORANT opens with patch 6.01 and, although it doesn’t come loaded with changes, it does bring us new content. Here’s everything you need to know about the new VALORANT patch.

Act 1 of episode 6 of VALORANT brings us patch 6.01 with which we released the Lotus map to the new rotation of locations where to play regardless of whether we play normal or ranked.

Regarding the rest of the game we will have new cosmetics inside the battle pass and no changes to any of the agents that are going to profoundly change the meta.

Since patch 6.01 is the first patch for the episode, a tiny update was expected and that’s exactly what Riot Games has given us. This is all that is included in the game.

You can find the full patch notes here.

VALORANT Patch 6.01: All Content

Riot Games Lotus brings us a new location to the game

The new patch brings us the incorporation of Lotus to the maps and removes the “Copy” game mode for now. However, it will still be available as an option for custom games.

In parallel, Riot has also added several bug fixes that not only affect the game system (such as the disappearance of the Spike in custom), but also improve Lotus.

This is the complete list of changes that VALORANT patch 6.01 brings us according to the official notes:

VALORANT Patch 6.01 Map Updates

Lotus

The volume of revolving doors has been reduced while they rotate. Tell us what you think of the new version.

Lotus exclusive queue has been removed.

Lotus will be included in the map rotation for competitive and normal queues.

VALORANT Patch 6.01 Game Mode Updates

Copy

Copy mode has been removed.

Although we are temporarily removing this mode, it is still available as an option for custom games.

VALORANT Patch 6.01 Bug Fixes

Fixed gameplay systems:

The visual blind indicator over the head of a third-person agent was out of sync with the actual duration of the flash (as was the case with Paranoia [Q] Omen’s or Curveball [Q] of Phoenix).

The Spike would become invisible and unequipable after switching from defending to attacking and picking up the Spike in a custom game.

Unable to set the Spike after reconnecting to a game where it died while offline.

Impossible to fully reload the Marshall between shots with the auto scope engaged.

maps

Lotus: Fixed bugs in Lotus.

The most prominent are the following:

Removed the ability to boost to a vantage point at the back of B Site.

It is no longer possible to get stuck in the revolving doors (we’re pretty sure, but you’ll let us know if you succeed, your creativity never ceases to amaze us!).

Breach can now use abilities on both revolving doors.

The destructible door located on A Link now displays accurate vision cones.

The Spike can no longer be lost at the bottom of A Site.

Fixed a location to place the Spike in A Site that was not working correctly.

And this is all that VALORANT patch 6.01 brings us!