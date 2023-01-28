Valorant: Patch 6.02 is delayed due to bugs in the PBE

The new patch would reach the official server on January 31, but due to failures in the PBE, the developer’s plans have changed.

Problems continue to Riot Games and its different games, since not only League of Legends has had to undergo changes regarding its update schedule, but Valorant has also been affected. The patch 6.02 of the FPS will delay its arrival on the official server due to failures in the PBE, the developer reported.

Every two weeks it is common for new patches to arrive to the different Riot games, including Valorant. Patch 6.01 was released on January 16, so by January 31 the changes that the next FPS update would bring should arrive. But, we will have to wait another week to enjoy these adjustments.

Read also: Valorant: Riot announces the arrival of the Replay system

Patch 6.02 is set to go out starting Feb 7, one week later than our usual two week patch timing. Expect Patch 6.03 to follow just one week after that. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 27, 2023

Through social networks, the developer reported that Valorant patch 6.02 scheduled for next week will be delayed until February 7. This is because the test period of the changes would be on the PBE since last January 21, but unknown problems prevented the test server from opening.

The next test cycle on the PBE will be from February 3 to prepare everything for the release of the patch on the official server. However, this will give designers less time to fix any bugs that may appear while players review all the changes coming to the game.

Read also: LOCK//IN: Days, times and match schedule

The designers hope that after releasing the 6.02 patch, the next update will be on the official server just a week later. In other words, the following changes would be available on February 14, this with the aim of keeping the calendar ordered as expected at the beginning of the year.

Valorant’s 6.01 patch resolved several bugs that the game had, including several bugs found in the latest map, Lotus. So this new update would only bring complementary adjustments to balance the game a little more.