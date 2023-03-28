VALORANT Patch 6.06 Changes

ANDl VALORANT is adding new agents from time to time, which change the game experience and make it much more interesting. That means, on the other hand, that the game becomes unbalanced, making some things too strong and others excessively weak.

This is why Riot Games releases patches for the game every two weeks, changing things that can make the VALORANT experience worse. Let’s see what they have changed in the game with this new patch that they will introduce this week.

VALORANT Patch 6.06

GEKKO

Mosh Pit (C)

Mosh Pit’s damage to items has been working inconsistently with relative abilities like KAY/O’s FRAG/ment (C) and Breach’s Aftershock (C).

Damage to items has been reduced 2.5x >>> 1x

Wingman (Q)

Wingman will now always die if he is the last one alive.

LOTUS

Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door located between A Link to A Main to make it easier to see through when it falls.

GAME SYSTEMS UPDATES

Added the ability to hide the agent and fresnel outlines (the colored outline of the agents)

Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Other”, there is an option to toggle “Hide Contours and Fresnel”.

CORRECTIONS