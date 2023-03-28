VALORANT Patch 6.06 Changes

ANDl VALORANT is adding new agents from time to time, which change the game experience and make it much more interesting. That means, on the other hand, that the game becomes unbalanced, making some things too strong and others excessively weak.
This is why Riot Games releases patches for the game every two weeks, changing things that can make the VALORANT experience worse. Let’s see what they have changed in the game with this new patch that they will introduce this week.
VALORANT Patch 6.06
GEKKO
- Mosh Pit (C)
- Mosh Pit’s damage to items has been working inconsistently with relative abilities like KAY/O’s FRAG/ment (C) and Breach’s Aftershock (C).
- Damage to items has been reduced 2.5x >>> 1x
- Wingman (Q)
- Wingman will now always die if he is the last one alive.
LOTUS
- Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door located between A Link to A Main to make it easier to see through when it falls.
GAME SYSTEMS UPDATES
- Added the ability to hide the agent and fresnel outlines (the colored outline of the agents)
- Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Other”, there is an option to toggle “Hide Contours and Fresnel”.
CORRECTIONS
- AGENTS
- Wingman can no longer shock intangible players.
- GAME SYSTEMS
- Fixed a bug where loading into a match would result in an incorrect view from under the map.
- SOCIAL
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from sending a whisper that started with a caret ^. You can now whisper cute emoticon faces to each other using ^w^.
- Fixed a bug that caused ping icons to show even when someone was muted. Muting someone will now correctly suppress ping icons.
- Fixed a bug where the voice chat UI would go dark when the agent is blinded. Now you can see, even when your agent can’t.
- Fixed a bug where the join party button was still active even though the party invite was no longer valid.
- Fixed a bug where when searching your friends list, the number of people a friend is in a party with was not displayed correctly.
- Fixed a bug where scrolling through the social panel would sometimes scroll other UI elements, such as the agent carousel.
- Fixed a bug where the friend list would go dark when auto reject friend requests was enabled.