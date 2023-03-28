VALORANT Patch 6.06: Gekko nerf, bug fixes and more

VALORANT Patch 6.06 is a minor patch that brings us Gekko nerfs, changes to Lotus Gates, and a host of bug fixes.

With the beginning of episode 6 of VALORANT we had Gekko, the new game agent who has been breaking hearts with his pets. However, his power has been overwhelmed and Riot has been forced to put him through the nerf hammer.

However, the team developers They don’t want to leave him too far behind either, so they hope these changes will balance the character, but without affecting it as a whole. Likewise, over the last few weeks several bugs have emerged that greatly unbalance the game, which is why the team has been forced to fix it.

The article continues after the announcement.

This is all it includes!

VALORANT Patch 6.06: Changes to Gekko and Lotus Gates

The most important thing for the balance team is that Gekko is balanced, a characteristic that, as seen in recent weeks, he has not fulfilled. For this reason, they are going to try to put him on the same level as the rest of his teammates.

Therefore, both Mosh and WIngman will have changes in their characteristics.

Changes to agents

Riot Games

Gekko

Mosh(C) Item damage hasn’t performed well with abilities like [C] of Breach or KAY/O.

Wingman (Q) From now on Wingman will always die if he is the last one alive.



Map Changes

Riot Games

Lotus

Breaking the destructible door between A Link and A Main will now have new visual effects to make it easier to see through it as it collapses.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

gaming experiences

Added an ability to hide outlines and silhouettes of Agents. To do this we must do the following:

The article continues after the announcement.

Settings > General > Other There we go to the option “hide outlines and silhouettes”.

Error correction

agents

Wingman can no longer shock intangible players

gaming experience systems

Now the game will stop placing us under the map once the map was loaded and we entered it.

Social

They have fixed the following bugs:

Error that prevented sending whispers that began with a circumflex accent ^. Now we can whisper to each other cute little faces: ^w^.

Bug that displayed alert icons even when the player was muted. Muting someone will now also hide their alerts properly.

Bug that caused the voice chat interface to be overshadowed when our agent was blinded. Now they only blind our agent, not us.

Bug that caused the join a group button to remain active even though the invite was no longer valid.

Error that caused the number of people in a friend’s group to not be displayed correctly when browsing our friends list.

Bug that caused the movement of the mouse wheel to affect other elements of the interface, such as the agent carousel, when browsing the social panel.

Bug that caused the friends list to go dark when the automatic rejection of friend requests was active.

And there you go, this is all we have in patch 6.06.