VALORANT: Patch Notes 6.02

Riot Games revealed the update notes for VALORANT, and for starters, there’s been some balancing on the Stinger, multiple bug fixes, and changes that will help you play against high pings. While the game systems change it will be subtle but will reduce the impact that other players’ network conditions have on your game.

Below we leave you the official patch notes 6.02 of VALORANT.

gameplay systems

Reduced maximum server rewind limit from 200ms to 140ms.

When playing against players with high ping you should feel that bullets fired at you when you take cover hit you less or not at all.

Players playing with high ping may start to experience inaccuracies in hit registration.

agents

KAY/O’S POINT/ZERO now correctly displays suppressed enemies.

Improved the trajectory of Raze’s Explosive Bot when chasing an enemy.

Fixed issue where Explosive Bot would get stuck on a wall while shaking rapidly and making a loud noise.

Yoru’s Deception no longer gets stuck in mid-air in various locations.

Fixed bug where Cypher’s ult would only reveal enemies once if he died or if the round changed during a previous cast.

Cypher’s Neural Theft reveal is no longer interrupted if he dies after deploying.

maps

Reduced the volume of the Lotus door during the turn phase.

Lotus Gate rotation should now be more fluid if multiple players are together.

Weapons

Frenzy and Bulldog sounds are no longer muted more than other 3rd person weapons.

Social

He chat Voice will no longer stop working if we disconnect from the internet for less than 60 seconds.

Images courtesy of Riot Games