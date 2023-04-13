Valorant: Players upset by the new penalty for evading games

For the new patch, riot increased the penalty for evading games, but these changes were not liked by the community.

While we all get used to the new changes that Valorant patch 6.07 brought, a part of the community is not happy with the changes made to the ranked theme. The new update increased the punishment for those who want to evade matches, but players are upset with the decision to Riot Games.

In development progress, Seth S Smith, Senior Player Dynamics Systems Designer, talked a bit about the changes the new patch would bring. Touching on the subject of those who prefer to evade a game or be absent in a repetitive way and the reasons that lead to implementing this type of penalties.

Although Riot defends the changes with statistics in hand, the community does not agree with these adjustments and on social networks they have not hesitated to express their rejection. Among the comments, many claim that they prefer someone to evade or even evade games themselves, than play with “a troll”.

It is that the reality is that many have to avoid games, it is because they prefer to avoid playing with an agent that they do not know so well and wait for another game where their character is not selected. “. Any number of reasons one could dodge and all of them seem better than that person who feels compelled to play the game,” one user expressed.

The developer reported that evasion “from matches in normal mode and competitive mode accounts for 21.72% and 15.34% of all engagement incidents, respectively, for a total of 37.07% of all engagement incidents since the start of the game. anus”. Therefore, to reduce the number of evasions, the ranking rank subtracted after repeated game evasions was increased.

These kinds of changes were also seen in the League of Legends and generated the same rejection from the community that follows the MOBA of Riot Games. But, in both cases, the developer maintains that they are decisions that help improve the state of the game in the long term, despite the contrary opinion of the players.