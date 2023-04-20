Valorant presents Premier, its new competitive mode

The strategic team shooter of Riot Games, Valorant presented Premier, the competitive team system. This new format works like the Clash of League of Legends– Online tournaments for all players looking for a professional challenge.

Although it was announced that this game mode would arrive soon, it was not until Monday the 17th that the official announcement appeared through a video. In two and a half minutes, from Riot they explain how this global open beta of the mode works and how players can participate from April 25.

According to what they explain in the video, the Premier beta path has three main phases that teams will have to go through. They start with the initial registration, where each team presents its players. Then go to the phase competence, where weekly each team will have to play games for the classification. Until you reach the tournament daywhere a champion will come out.

But this Premier in Valorant It is not just to arrive and play, because each player has to meet three requirements to participate in the beta. A SMS account verificationhave the Matchmaking Matches of any Act and, to no one’s surprise, a Equipment.

Each team will have five to seven players, where two will remain as substitutes in case they are absent. The owner of the team will have to register them and choose the geographical area of ​​the game. Ultimately, they will be ranked in one of 20 divisions based on the MMR of the top five on the team.

Each week, each team will be able to play two Premier games in Valorant, which will give them scores that will help them climb the team list. Tournament matches will follow a system very similar to professional matches, where you will be able to pick/lock maps, by competing in an 8-team main bracket. Win all the games and they will be the Champions.

For more information on Premier, the official Valorant site opened a Frequently Asked Questions article. To share your opinions in this way you can use the #VALORANTPremierBeta. The next phase of Premier will come in July, where they will present an official release plan in August 2023.