Valorant Pro Player apologizes for shooting and teabaging an opponent’s body during official match

Many of us know that it is almost impossible not to fall into the temptation of responding to someone who focuses or annoys you in an online game of a shooter, with some action after eliminating them during the game by making a famous and humiliating teabag or perhaps shooting the body. of the fallen

A reaction that in a casual game where it may even go unnoticed can be harmless, but in one of a professional championship or tournament, it can be very frowned upon. This is what the player Yuto ‘million’ Ueno, a member of the Japanese team Murash Gaming, did during an official match, who after this has issued an apology through his Twitter account since his action violated the rules of the tournament.

In his tweet, Ueno regrets shooting the corpses, an action that is prohibited in the VCP tournament. “I won’t be shooting dead bodies again as it seems to be against VCJ tournament rules,” he wrote.

Apologies that he should have given since there is a famous precedent in official Valorant tournaments which occurred last year, when Riot suspended 2 pro players precisely, for a controversial discussion about the teabag. Mea culpa that also apparently helped him since the player did not receive any type of sanction, although for another it did not help his team Murash Gaming, since he lost the series 2-0 and fell to the lower group of Group C at the tournament.

