VALORANT pros name the most overrated player

If the professional circuit of VALORANT It is one of all the stories that create an environment for the participating players and teams. The VALORANT Champions Tour It is being developed with large parties, but it never hurts to know the opinion of its participants on the most “saucy” issues. One of the organization’s latest videos asks these professionals about the most overrated and underrated players of the scene, answers that have not left anyone indifferent. It should be noted that all this was developed in a good vibes environment in which the only objective is to create a storytelling for future confrontations.

Different players of the professional circuit of VALORANT have gone through the channel VCT to answer a round of quick questions that are more than interesting. In this round, the players have been wet regarding which players would beat him a 1VS1 or the best IGL of the game, category in which FNS has won. However, the most viral responses have been generated around the most overrated player in VALORANT. The good guy from ardiis goes from getting into controversy and ensures, with a laugh, that all the players are well valued. Despite this, his colleagues do not avoid the question.

Most Overrated Player of VALORANT according to professionals

Bonecold assures that the Spanish Koldamenta would be the most overrated player on the scene since “it makes decisions that are a bit basic.” For their part, players like XNFRI or BCJ, among others, they assure that TenZ would be the most overrated. “He had a meteoric rise, he continues to do the same as then,” BCJ details in the interview. The player himself responds by ensuring that, being aware of how popular he is internationally, many people do not know how it works and what it brings to the team.

There is also time for the opposite and the most undervalued professional stands out. MarKo, Dep, Shino Crashies, Booster and even TenZ himself are some of the choices of his peers. The video has achieved its goal and has created interesting stories between teams and players that will have to be resolved within the server, a scenario in which words must be demonstrated.