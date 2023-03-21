Valorant: Riot announced the Game Changers Championship 2023

The city of São Paulo will host the most important women’s Valorant tournament of the year, the Game Changers 2023 Championship.

He Game Changers Championship 2023 It’s just around the corner to determine which women’s Valorant team is the best. The event, which will take place at the Riot Studios esports arena in São Paulo, Brazil, from November 28 to December 3, is designed to “help drive inclusion in the world of esports. It has a particular focus on giving women a platform to compete internationally,” according to what the developer said.

Last year the inaugural Game Changers Championship in Berlin was a great success. She broke several broken records and the world was introduced to new esports heroines. The team G2 Gozen became the first team to earn the right to hoist the Game Changers trophy, and their victory inspired a new generation of talent to pursue their competitive dreams.

Riot released “Revolutionizing the Game” today, an exclusive documentary covering the course and other narratives of the first Game Changers World Championship.

Game Changers’ goal is to make VALORANT the most inclusive community in the world of esports. This year’s event is designed to continue that legacy. Teams will be able to qualify through their respective regional events, and information on each region’s qualifying brackets will be released in the coming weeks. Teams from around the world are expected to compete for the chance to claim the title of Game Changers World Champion. Latin America will have a representative.

The event organizers have made it clear that the main focus of Game Changers is inclusion and diversity. The esports industry continues to grow and evolve. While that is happening it is important that efforts are made to ensure that all people have the opportunity to compete and participate in the community. The 2023 Game Changers Championship is an important step in that direction, and this year’s event is expected to inspire a new generation of talent.