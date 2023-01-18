Valorant: Riot Games shared the details for the VCT LOCK/IN 2023 in Sao Paulo that will have Leviathan and KRÜ – Format, dates and teams

The competitive Valorant already has a confirmed venue, date, and organizations to start the 2023 season at VCT LOCK/IN. More info, here!

ohValorant started the year 2023 with everything!. The videogame online shooter of Riot Games confirmed that it will start a new competitive season next February 13th by the hand of VCT 2023: LOCK/IN. This is the mega tournament that will bring together 32 organizations that will be measured in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil to show who is the best.

As explained Riot Games, VCT LOCK/IN will have a format direct elimination from the start of the competition, i.e. win or go home. For its part, the organization divided the 32 participants in 2 keys of 16 teams, alpha group Y Omega Group. The idea from here is that the teams go through the phases of Round #1, Round #2, quarters and semis before the Grand finalewhich is expected to be the March 4.

For now, the first tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 will receive 10 teams from America: KRÜ, Leviathan, Fury, LOUD, MiBR, Sentinels, NRG, 100 Thieves, Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses. Secondly, we have 10 organizations from the region Peaceful: DetonatioN FM, DRX, Gen.G, Global Esports, Paper Rex, Rex Regum Qeon, T1, Talon Esports, Team Secret, and Zeta Division.

In turn, the list is completed by others 10 teams of Europe: BBL, Fnatic, FUT Esports, Giants, Karmine Corp, KOI, NaVi, Team Heretics, Team Liquid and Team Vitality together with the special invitation of Riot Games to Edward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenixboth from China.

Talking about confirmed crossesFrom the day 13 until the February 19th we will live the meetings of the alpha group during the following dates and times, adapted to the area of Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Alpha group:

KOI vs. NRG – 2/13 at 2:00 p.m.

Detonation FM vs. Giants – 2/13 at 5:00 p.m.

Gen.G vs. LOUD – 2/13 at 8:00 p.m.

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Karmine Corp – 2/14 at 2:00 p.m.

BBL vs. DRX – 2/14 at 5:00 p.m..

Cloud9 vs. Paper Rex – 2/14 at 8:00 p.m.

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Heretics – 2/15 at 2:00 p.m. .

. MiBR vs. Talon Esports – 2/15 at 5:00 p.m.

Once the Round #1the curiosity is that before the matches of the Omega Groupthe Alpha they will have to play as much second round Like the rooms. This will mean a difference in rest time between both groups, which caused different opinions within the community.

Either way, just February 22 will start the Round #1 for him Omega Groupkey in which they will participate Leviathan and KRÜ as representatives of Argentina and South America. Next, the crossings scheduled to be disputed between the 2/22 and 2/27 in it Valorant LOCK/IN from Sao Paulo:

Team Liquid vs. Team Secret – 2/22 at 2:00 p.m. .

. NaVi vs. KRÜ – 2/22 at 5:00 p.m. .

. ZETA Division vs. Leviathan – 2/22 at 8:00 p.m. .

. Team Vitality vs. Global Esports – 2/23 at 2:00 p.m.

FUT Esports vs. Rex Regum Qeon – 2/23 at 5:00 p.m.

100 Thieves vs. Edward Gaming – 2/23 at 8:00 p.m.

Sentinels vs. Fnatic – 2/24 at 2:00 p.m.

T1 vs. Fury – 24/3 at 5:00 p.m.

As a complement, all series will be played at best of 3 maps (Bo3) except for the semifinals (March 2 and 3) and the Grand finalewhich will measure the best teams in a Bo5 and will keep us stuck for a long period of time with the best Valorant competitive through the channel twitch of the competition. Finally, with a whole month ahead, Riot Games will share more information about his first international tournament of 2023data that will be available here in the Web of geek culture.

