Valorant: Riot increased the penalty for “AFK” and those who evade games

Riot Games will implement a tougher penalty for Valorant players who stay AFK or evade matches.

The Riot Games FPS received a new update on Tuesday, in this case 6.07, which brings news regarding behavior. In this case, Valorant revealed that the sanction for those who are absent from the games (AFK) will be much tougher. Here at CodigoEsports we tell you for which cases it applies and we anticipate that the competitive restriction could be up to 1 day.

Riot Games recently released the 6.07 patch notes, bringing back a completely revamped bind and changes to Sova. If you want to read about these changes, you can visit this link. However, the most important news of this version of Valorant will apply to players commonly as “AFK”, who will receive a more severe penalty. As we all know, this term applies to those users who leave the games or simply decide not to participate in them. Anyway, too The punishment for players who repeatedly evade games will be increased.

Conduct Update

absenteeism

As we explained before, this term is applied to those who leave a game or simply stay AFK. According to Riot, it will be implemented a 1-day competitive restriction for players who repeatedly engage in excessive absenteeism.

Game Avoidance

This is the act of finding matches and leaving them, either letting the timer run out and not picking an agent or exiting the game at that point. «In order to mitigate the number of match evasions, we will now increase the amount of rank rank subtracted after repeated match evasions» explained the developer. Although some cases warrant leaving the agent selection, the repetition of this action can become annoying for other players.

In short, Riot emphasizes this behavior of the players since they represent a large percentage of the problems in the games. In fact, evasion accounts for 21.72% and 15.34% in normal and competitive mode, respectively, of all participation incidents since the beginning of the year, giving a total of 37.07%. With these harsher sanctions, the developer will seek to “take an important step” towards the goal of improving the in-game experience.