Valorant: Riot presents the teaser of Episode 6 with a preview of Lotus, the new map of the shooter

This week many news are coming to Valorant. The presentation of the new mapthe introduction of Split or the arrival of the new Episode are several of the key points that will enter the official server of this shooter Riot Games tactician. To whet your appetite and as a great appetizer, Riot Games has published a cinematic as a presentation of this new stage in the game, and with it a preview of what will be one of the new scenarios where we will play and try to kill our opponents.

With more than four minutes of duration, a large number of the agents that make up the game make an appearance in it, as can be be the case of Astra, Harbor, Fade, Sage, Jett, Killjoy, Raze and Omen, in which various moments of their day to day are seen and in which they face various challenges, especially Fade and Sage. To conclude the cinematic, everyone sees a message on their mobile devices with a location that is ultimately the new Valorant map.

Lotus, a Valorant map with many flowers

This map, Like Haven, this new map will feature three sites, something that will give the game some dynamism, which since then only had two sites to place the bomb. In addition, and like the reward that was given for free from this year’s Battle Pass, the flowers are part of its decoration. What’s more, that same flower that appears on the letter appears in the central axis of the new map. As far as the botanical theme is concerned, Omen was a big fan of bonsai and in the video he appears cutting their branches.

Valorant will have more news tomorrow with the presentation of the new map tomorrow and the possible changes that come to Split. For this, the content creators will exclusively test all the news that it brings behind it on a server, in addition to the new Battle Pass which will continue to cost 1,000 VP and which will include weapons, graffiti, cards or the long-awaited radianite that you can add to your user’s inventory.