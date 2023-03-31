Valorant: Riot will add a mode highly demanded by the community to the game

Valorant will celebrate its third anniversary in a few months since it came out for all users and with it they will bring many new features throughout this 2023. A few days ago we already talked of the new game mode which will come out throughout the year and which will consist of a team death match in which the first to reach 100 casualties will win.

To this, we should add a repeat mode. This has been requested for many months since it would be very interesting in some way to be able to save your plays and publish it on your social networks or save them on your computer because you have achieved the five kills or resolved a round in a spectacular way. At the moment there is no fixed date for this, but, according to ValorLeaks, It will be between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

A mode similar to League of Legends, but difficult to implement

In the post in which ValorLeaks confirms this information, he comments on the complicated process for it to be implemented in the game: “I’m not really sure why this is coming up now. This comes from afar, but a lot of technology is required. It’s been in development for so long that I really can’t remember when I first saw that they’re working on this. The reason there isn’t a date is because they don’t want another gift system situation.”

In subsequent responses to the tweet, he also confirmed its possible release date. In principle, this should be implemented in the last part of the year or beginning of 2024, so we will still have to wait a few months for them to implement it. Also, Valorant would have other priorities in mindas a renewed system to curb toxicity or reinforce its anti-cheat system in the face of the new wave that has arrived and that is hitting Tik Tok especially, where they roam freely.