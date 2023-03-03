Valorant: Riot will change their stuns; they are becoming a disadvantage for those who use them

This ability, while very useful for clearing angles, has some issues, and enemies have 100% shot accuracy, which makes for very frustrating situations for champions using these abilities.

Valorant is looking for its own balance and little by little it is achieving it. The tactical shooter has many challenges ahead, and at the moment that at the balance level it is having a good balance, now it is time to balance other things and adjust some mechanics that are unfair or frustrating for many of its users.

One of them is the stuns. There are several champions like Breach or Neon that have abilities that stun, but since there is no dispersion in the bullets, if you keep your sights well you will add the loss despite having this ability against you. A clear example of what we are explaining can be seen in competitive matches, and especially in the LOCK/IN that is taking place in Brazil. Many players shoot bullet by bullet and by having the bullet forecast at 100% plays are seen that can tilt anyone.

Black announces this breakthrough

This news has confirmed it Black, content creator of Team Heretics who traveled to the Los Angeles offices weeks ago and in which he spoke with several of the developers of the tactical shooter on various topics, apart from the one we just mentioned. In the next few days it will bring more exclusive content, and we may know more details about new agents coming to the shooter.

This dynamic will have a facelift and it was appreciated. Imagine being a Breach who, in addition to his free stun, has to save and accumulate orbs to get his ultimate and see that when he uses it, they hit him with a bullet in the head because his rival does not lose precision and has 100% success if he aims well. Riot wants to end this type of frustration and seek a balance that little by little seems to be achieving after a very monopolized goal years ago in which Chamber was the reference.