Valorant: Riot will finally nerf the most broken agent so far in 2023

Like any game, it is logical and normal that there is a character or champion that is somewhat above the rest. In the case of Valorant, it is the case of Killjoy, who has become a practically essential sentinel in qualifying games, and especially in competitive ones, where yes or yes someone has to learn to dominate it, to the detriment of Cypher, who can sometimes be seen and a Chamber who for the moment is neither there nor almost expected.

With this dominance, Riot is already monitoring his situation, and will very possibly receive nerfs soon. This information comes to us thanks to ValorLeaks, who had her account quite active last night leaking quite interesting information, such as the possible arrival of Valorant Mobile in the coming months, since there are a large number of files related to this matter on the PBE of patch 6.06 .

What could they change in Killjoy?

Putting ourselves in the situation of a person who is in charge of balancing the game, we give some ideas of what they could do with Killjoy’s gadgets to reduce his power, without going into damage stats:

Increase the cost of the alarm bot and/or nanoswarm 50 credits

Increase the CD of when the bot or turret is removed by an additional five seconds.

Make the nano swarms have a similarity to the alarm bot or the turret and have a range of action where they become disabled when they exceed that range of distances.

The reactions in the community have not been long in coming, and a large part of her thinks that it is a good decision, as it had a huge impact on the meta. Now it will be time to see if this information is confirmed, and most importantly, when it will come out and if there is any other change besides Killjoy’s, since as a general rule, in the patches in which there are important changes, there is usually more than one agent that go through the size to receive your sheet metal and particular painting.